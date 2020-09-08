‘Honest people don’t complain but take decisions’: Shoaib Akhtar slams Misbah

Shoaib Akhtar and Misbah-ul-Haq are former teammates. (Source: File)

Shoaib Akhtar came out all guns blazing against Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq after the Men in Green’s recent decline in Twenty20 performances.

Despite tieing a three-match series 1-1 in their recent tour of England, Pakistan’s performances were slammed by a host of former players, with some even advising that Misbah should be relieved of one of the two key positions.

On Monday, Misbah brushed aside concerns over preparations for 2021 T20 World Cup, assuring he would have a strong pool to pick the best 15 from for the event. The 46-year-old added that the team was on a losing streak even before he assumed the role of a head coach.

“Of course, the team was number one but if you recall, when I came even then the team was on a losing streak. The team had already lost in South Africa, England, and other places,” said Misbah.

“The slide had already begun and everyone knows why that was. Some of our players were out of form. Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and then Hasan Ali, the main contributors to our rise up the ranking. When they went into a slump, the team also felt that dip.”

READ | Misbah should choose between two roles: Zaheer Abbas

Akhtar slammed Misbah for his comments and said that he should find solutions to the team’s problems rather than complaining.

“Honest and strong people don’t complain but take decisions. If I had been in his place, I would have said that it is my fault, I will set it right,” said Akhtar on a local sports channel.

“Misbah needs to give us a chance to support him. He needs to give us the opportunity to say that he is a brave man who has said something good and that we need to support him.”

“I am also giving him a message… saying that the team was already going down, what sort of talk is that? He needs to come strong. If he makes a strong statement, I will be the first person to support him,” he concluded.

