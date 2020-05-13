‘ICC has thrown neutrality out of window’: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out over tweet

Shoaib Akhtar has taken exception to a tweet by ICC. (File Photo/AFP) Shoaib Akhtar has taken exception to a tweet by ICC. (File Photo/AFP)

Shoaib Akhtar has taken a swipe at the Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) over a tweet, saying that “neutrality (has been thrown out) of the window” and the tweet is symbolic of how the international cricket body is partial towards some teams and players. The tweet had mocked Akhtar’s claim that he would be able to get the better of Steve Smith.

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Akhtar had joked earlier in the week that he would be able to get Steve Smith out with his fourth ball, after hitting him with three bouncers. “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,” he had written.

The ICC responded to this tweet with a meme with Michael Jordan laughing out loud, which Akhtar took exception to. He suggested that the tweet shows how the cricket administration body takes sides between teams.

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

In November last year, Akhtar in a YouTube video commented about Smith’s batting technique, terming it to be poor. “I am surprised how he does it. Steve Smith, you must have seen, he has no technique, style but yet very effective,” Akhtar had then said. “If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him. I would have tried to hurt him,” he had added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd