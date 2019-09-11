‘Expect reciprocation’: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at 10 Sri Lanka players for opting out of Pakistan tour

Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday lashed out at the ten Sri Lanka players who have refused to be part of the upcoming tour of Pakistan, saying that Sri Lanka should remember how Pakistan had helped the country by touring when other countries had refused to do so.

“Recently after deadly Easter Attacks in SL, our under-19 team was sent on tour there, being the first international team to volunteer…And of course, who can forget the 1996 World Cup when Australia & West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka. Pakistan sent a combined team with India to play a friendly match in Colombo. We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka,” Akhtar tweeted.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of their unwillingness to travel to Pakistan earlier this week. The other players who chose not to travel to Pakistan are Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal. Kusal Mendis was unavailable for selection due to an injury.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka announced two second-string squads for the Pakistan tour, with Lahiru Thirimanne and Dasun Shanaka being named as captains.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20I matches against Pakistan in Pakistan between September 27 and October 9.