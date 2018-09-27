WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar slams news anchor for ‘Swachh Bharat’ jibe on Pakistan’s defeat

Shoaib Akhtar lost his cool during a TV news channel discussion. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar) Shoaib Akhtar lost his cool during a TV news channel discussion. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday lost his cool during a debate on an Indian TV news channel ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan. The heated exchange took place when the news anchor compared Pakistan’s 8-wicket defeat against India with the Swachh Bharat Mission. “In India, the second edition of Swachhta Mission has just started. And it seems to me that Indian team has taken it very seriously as they thrashed Pakistan just 100 hours ago. Are your players ready to get thrashed once again?” the reporter asked.

A visibly furious Akhtar, in his reply, asked the reporter to limit her questions to the sport. “See, I don’t know what is your name. But I respect you. And if you ask me questions with respect, then only will I answer you. If you talk about ‘thrashing’ and ‘dhulaai‘ and ‘Swachhta‘, then I will not. Ask me questions on cricket, I will talk about cricket. I request you to talk about cricket. As of now, I cannot understand your language,” the former right-arm seamer said.

Akhtar further went on to tell the reporter that she is speaking to a former international cricketer and asked her to choose her words carefully. “I am not some local cricketer to whom you can speak in such a manner – ‘dhulaai ho rahi hai‘, ‘pitaai ho rahi hai‘, ‘maar denge‘, ‘pichhad denge‘, please do not talk in such a way. Talk to me about cricket, and try and understand who is sitting in front of you,” the 43-year-old added.

India beat Pakistan on Sunday by 9 wickets, as they managed to chase down the 238-run target set by the opposition with over 11 overs to spare. The Pakistani side led by Sarfraz Ahmed lost to Bangladesh also by 37 runs on Wednesday to get eliminated from the tournament. India will face Bangladesh on Friday in the Asia Cup final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd