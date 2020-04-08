If India makes 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar urged neighbours India and Pakistan to support each other. amidst coronavirus crisis. (File Photo) Shoaib Akhtar urged neighbours India and Pakistan to support each other. amidst coronavirus crisis. (File Photo)

In the wake of global crisis caused due to coronavirus outbreak, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar urged the two neighbours- India and Pakistan to come together and support each other.

“If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever,” Akhtar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Shoaib also spoke on the backlash faced by former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on social media for asking Indians to contribute to Shahid Afridi’s charity.

“It was inhuman to criticise them (Yuvraj and Harbhajan). It is not about countries or religion at the moment, it is about humanity,” Akhtar said.

The Rawalpindi express cherished the moment he spent in India as a commentator. “I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. For the first time I am revealing this, whatever I used to earn from India, I made a significant amount there, thirty percent of it, I used to distribute among the low income staff who used to work with me in the TV,” he stated.

The former Pakistan cricketer also mentioned that he used to visit the slum areas in Mumbai with his face covered and hand over financial help to the needy and the underprivileged.

“From drivers, runners to my security guys. I took care of a lot of people. I was like if am earning from this country, I have to help my colleagues also,” he said.

“I also remember visiting slums of Dharavi and Sion in the wee hours to meet people I worked with,” he added.

With bilateral events taking a halt between the two countries due to rising political tensions, Akhtar also proposed the idea of conducting a three-match ODI series in order to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19.

