Learn from India, Shoaib Akhtar fumes at PCB after Pakistan’s dismal show in U-19 WC

Shoaib Akhtar congratulated the Priyam Garg-led Indian U-19 unit for their impressive run in the ongoing World Cup. Shoaib Akhtar congratulated the Priyam Garg-led Indian U-19 unit for their impressive run in the ongoing World Cup.

After enduring a 10-wicket defeat against India in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the country’s cricket board. He claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not eager to take insights from former cricketers, and included his name along with Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan in that list of cricketers who are willing to help.

He also insisted that PCB should learn from their counterpart the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and stated that they’ve got Rahul Dravid at the helm, which left a positive impact among the youngsters in India.

“They got India’s best middle-order batsman Rahul Dravid for the coaching role in U-19 team. When you get a big guy, you need to pay him well. Here, Younis Khan went to take the job, the PCB offered him a job, and then they are bargaining with him. ’15 lakh nahi, 13 lakh le lo’ (take Rs 13 lakh and not Rs 15 lakh). He said, ‘take it back’. Is that how you treat your stars?” Shoaib questioned the board on his YouTube channel.

Shoaib strongly feels that the performance of the U-19 team would have been a lot better if only the former cricketers were allowed to guide the youngsters.

“There is Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, I am here, just ask us. We will help the team. You think if we were a part of U-19 coaching staff, the team would have performed like this?” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Pakistani cricketer also praised the Priyam Garg-led Indian U-19 unit. “Indian U-19 team was so mature because they have a mature coach. They got India’s best middle-order batsman Rahul Dravid for the coaching role in U-19 team,” he added.

After thrashing Pakistan in the semi-final, defending champions India will now take on Bangladesh in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday.

