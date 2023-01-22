Shoaib Akhtar dissociates himself from his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday took to Twitter and announced that he was dissociating himself from his upcoming biopic ‘The Rawalpindi Express.’ He added that ‘failure to resolve disagreements amicably and constant contractual violations” had led him to take this decision.

“Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to dissociate myself from the film Rawalpindi Express & its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team. Definitely, it was a dream project and I tried a lot to prevent and stay in the boat but unfortunately, things were not going well. Failure to resolve disagreements amicably and constant contractual violations finally resulted in us cutting ties with them. Therefore I have left the project after complying with all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe legal action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name and life story events in any way ” Shoaib said.

Akhtar, who represented his country in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is was renowned for his breathtaking speed and the record of the fastest recorded delivery in the history of cricket – 161kmph.

The film is directed by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, written by Qaiser Nawaz and produced under the banner of Q Films Productions. The Pakistan pacer had shared a motion poster of the film in July last year. “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, “RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds” You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar” – Akhtar had said on Twitter back then.

Akhtar had also revealed that his famous 100mph delivery will be shown in the film and Australian speedster Brett Lee is expected to play a cameo in the movie.