Few Pakistan players mistreated Danish Kaneria, such people exist all over world: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, whose comment suggesting that Danish Kaneria had been mistreated within the Pakistan cricket team because of his Hindu faith has created a furore, has said that no culture of discrimination exists in the Pakistan team. He said there were “just 1-2 players” who treated Kaneria badly, adding that such people exist in every country.

I have given a thorough & complete response to all the criticism, addressing it point by point. Watch the video. Understand what i was trying to say.https://t.co/9NY5zPIAdW pic.twitter.com/gxb5M5eGsd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 28, 2019

“I watched the mess that was made of my statement, which was taken completely out of context,” Akhtar wrote.

In the video, the former speedster said, “There is an unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players but this is not our team’s code of conduct.

“This is just 1-2 players and these kinds of players are there all over the world who pass racist comments,” he said.

Kaneria, after initially supporting Akhtar’s statements, saying he would reveal names of players who treated him badly, had backtracked a day later.

Akhtar added in the video that he immediately stepped in to stop those players from treating Kaneria badly. “We, as a society, should realise that this should be nipped in the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria’s faith). Because this is not our culture,” he said.

“We as a nation did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years.”

