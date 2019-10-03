Shoaib Akhtar coins new name for Rohit Sharma after historic 176 as Test opener

When Rohit Sharma was batting against South Africa at Vizag in the first Test, the cricket world was watching the Indian opener bat with a bang. Rohit started off ahead of his overnight score of 115 and he managed to pile up 176 runs when he fell for Keshav Maharaj. Rohit and Mayank Agarwal stitched a fabulous partnership of 317 runs for the first wicket.

Advertising

Now former Pakistani speedster Shoiab Akhtar has said how he realized Rohit Sharma’s true potential in 2013. ” I had asked Rohit to add a G, for Great. before his name (Great Rohit Sharma) and play in the manner going in with the mindset that he is the best batsman in India,” Akhtar said.

Watch Video:

Shoaib Akhtar posted a video saying that Rohit Sharma went on to provide examples of modern greats like Virat Kohli and Steven Smith who completely back their talent and skill and never play without courage. It’s their fearless attitude coupled with the abundance of talent that makes them so good in Test Cricket.

Hailing Rohit Sharma and his batting skills, Akhtar also said that in future when India take on England for a five-match series, he will go on to get 1000 runs in that series surpassing Smith’s run tally of 774 runs in the recently concluded Ashes series.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma opened for the first time in Test cricket and the records followed. The new Test opener along with Mayank Agarwal broke the 15-year-old record of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Thursday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The previous record was set on November 20, 2004, at Kanpur.