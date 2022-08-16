Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as ‘shameful’ after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

The controversial incident between Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain refuses to die down with Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar branding the Australian’s gesture as “shameful” on Tuesday.

Akhtar took to Twitter and said, “Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already.”

Stoinis courted controversy on Sunday after he seemingly accused Hasnain of chucking during the Southern Brave’s seven-wicket loss to the Oval Invincibles in the ongoing ‘The Hundred.’

Stoinis (37 off 27 balls), who top-scored for the Southern Brave, succumbed to Mohammad Hasnain after top-edging into the hands of centurion Will Jacks at the mid-off.

While making his way to the pavilion, Stoinis was spotted seemingly imitating Hasnain’s action to be a chucking one.

Earlier this year, Hasnain was found guilty of having an illegal bowling action and was suspended from bowling after he was reported by umpire Gerard Abood in a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.

Hasnain underwent biomechanics tests in late January, with the findings from the Lahore University of Management Sciences confirming his action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension. The Pakistani quick has since been declared fit to bowl again after undergoing remedial work.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals after making his Pakistan debut in 2019.