Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli, says ‘He has 70 hundreds in international cricket, it’s not candy crush’

With former India captain Virat Kohli struggling for runs recently, Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar has thrown his weight behind him and said that the criticism is unnecessary.

“People are saying that he should be dropped. Virat Kohli is finished. There is nothing more left in his career and he would not be able to do anything more in his career. To them, I say Virat Kohli is the greatest player. In the last 10 years, if there has been any greatest player, it is Virat. He has 1-2 bad years, he still has scored runs, just the century has not come,” Akhtar said in his YouTube channel.

“As a Pakistani, I’m supporting Virat Kohli because he has 70 centuries. It’s not Candy Crush. Only a great player can score these many centuries, something a normal player can’t do. When Kohli comes out of this phase, it will be a different Virat Kohli,” the pacer added.

He needs to be backed. @imVkohli is one of the greats. https://t.co/YuBrwpRqw5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 16, 2022

Recently, former India captain Kapil Dev had said that if a bowler of Ravichandran Ashwin’s calibre with nearly 450 Test wickets can be dropped from the Test team’s playing eleven then Kohli too is no longer indispensable in T20Is after his prolonged bad patch.

“Kapil Dev is my senior. I respect him and he has his own opinion. He is a legend and he can voice his opinion. Kapil Dev can say this but other people can’t,” Akhtar said.

Addressing Virat Kohli directly, the Rawalpindi Express said, “Don’t be scared. Bowlers should know that they are going up against a strong guy. Focus on yourself. Stay composed. You won’t get runs by hitting. You need to stay in the middle. You are not giving yourself time and showing frustration. You can’t move past your rough patch this way. Stay calm, go off social media for a few days, forget the criticism.”