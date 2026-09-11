Shoaib Akhtar: ‘Babar Azam’s personality shows in his leadership’

Pakistan's Babar Azam, leaves the pitch, after a wicket taken by England's Josh Tongue, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has criticised current Test team captain Babar Azam for his captaincy which has led Pakistan to lose the three-match Test series to England.

“Babar’s personality is visible in his captaincy, decision making and his game which is why he is now struggling badly,” Akhtar said in a conversation with a Pakistan channel.

His comments came on a day when Pakistan finally showed some fight with the three-match series already lost. After getting bundled out for 133 in the first innings and watching England pile on 453 in the Edgbaston Test, Pakistan held their own, reaching 297/5 at Tea on the third day of the final Test. Babar led from the front, scoring 76 off 103 with 11 fours and hitting Pakistan’s only six of the match. In the first innings, Babar was sent back after an 18-ball seven.