Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine hits century in his first knock for West Indies

The left hand batter took 235 balls and with 11 fours and a six to reach his century.

Tagenarine “Brandon” Chanderpaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul batting, Tagenarine Chanderpaul vs Australia, West Indies team, West Indies vs President XI Shivnarine Chanderpaul (L) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has hit a century against in his first knock for West Indies on Thursday. 26-years old Tagenarine, who got his maiden call-up for West Indies’ national side, reached his 100 during team’s warm up game against Prime Minister’s XI in the ongoing four-day tour match on Thursday. The left hand batter took 235 balls and with 11 fours and a six to reach his century.

Tagenarine was picked as a reserve batter for the home series against Bangladesh, but now he is expected to open the batting alongside captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Tagenarine has reached the national side after a great domestic season. The lefty was the second-highest run-getter in the 2021-22 West Indies four-day championship. He amassed 439 runs in eight innings at an average of 73.16.

West Indies, who are ranked eighth in the world in Test cricket, will play the first Test against top-ranked Australia in Perth on November 30 followed by the second in Adelaide on December 8.

The day-night tour match is a key warm-up contest for the West Indies ahead of the first Test against Australia, starting next Wednesday in Perth.

Read More on Tagenarine Chanderpaul's journey

A left-hander, Tagenarine marks his guard by hammering the bail into the pitch and in true family tradition prefers grinding away at the opposition rather than beating them to a pulp. Unlike other star sons though, this 17-year-old who has been the mainstay of the West Indies team in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in the UAE wasn’t coached by his famous father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Nor did the opener grow up under his wing. In fact, it was only in 2009, when Tagenarine was 13, that the Chanderpauls even started living together as a family at their ancestral home in Guyana’s Unity village.

With the senior Chanderpaul, the Caribbean’s most capped Test cricketer and the highest run-getter in the country’s Test history, based in Florida with his second-wife, Amy, Tagenarine (pronounced Tej-narine) spent his growing up years in Unity with mother Annalee. However, he made it a point to catch every innings of his father on television.

“He would call to ask about me, and we would meet at times when he was in Guyana on tour. It’s been good having him around since he returned,” Tagenarine says. Shivnarine settled back in Unity five years ago. [Read Full Article]

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:16:58 pm
