Shivam Mavi responds to maiden India call-up vs Sri Lanka

Shivam Mavi was playing the Ranji Trophy match for Uttar Pradesh against Baroda when he learned of his selection for the India men’s team squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“I couldn’t believe seeing my name in the list,” he shared in a recent BCCI video. “For a couple of minutes, I was completely numb. Then I called back home and told my family. The first time I wore the jersey, I kept looking at it. Similar to the U19 experience.”

Mavi was part of India’s 2018 U19 World Cup winning squad. “I started my U19 cricket with India from here (Wankhede Stadium). Today, I’m standing on the same ground, for the senior team, it’s a good feeling. I’ve worked hard in the six year gap since the U19 days to reach here.”

He further added, “I’ve gelled well with everyone in the team. I was talking to others (in team) in the hotel because the quicker I do that, the more it’ll be beneficial for me. In practice (session), I spent a lot of time in fielding and also in batting apart from bowling.”

Wankhede memories, reuniting with U19 teammates and the emotions of training in India colours 💙 In conversation with #TeamIndia speedster @ShivamMavi23 😎 – By @ameyatilak Full Interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSL https://t.co/fD8hPoHUx6 pic.twitter.com/NkPfL3NQ0P — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Talking about his emphasis on batting, Mavi shared, “For the last two years, I’ve been focusing a lot on batting. You would’ve seen me in the nets, hitting sixes. My fielding was good. I’ve worked on my batting.”

Mavi is part of the squad alongside his U19 India teammates, Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill, who also received his maiden T20I cap for India ahead of the first T20I. “They were the first ones I met, when I joined the squad. It feels good to be reunited with the U19 teammates.”

India head coach, Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey were also part of the U19 setup when Mavi featured along with junior the team. “I used to keep talking with sir (Dravid) during tough phases of my career. Even Paras sir was there in the U19 team. The advice they gave me during that time, I’ve used them and they’ve helped me in my career, to reach here.”