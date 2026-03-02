‘For me, Shivam Dube’s two boundaries are as important as Sanju Samson’s 97’: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said that the team always had faith in Sanju Samson even when the latter got stuck in a bit of a rut in the matches leading up to the T20 World Cup (ANI Photo)

Sanju Samson finally came to the fore on the big stage for India with a stellar knock against the West Indies in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. However, the match had gone right down to the last over and the formidable West Indies kept striking at crucial intervals to keep India on tenterhooks.

While Samson hit a six and a four off the first two balls of the last over to finish the chase off without raising too many alarms it was Shivam Dube who calmed the nerves of Indian fans before that. Shamar Joseph had dismissed Hardik Pandya with the second ball of the 19th over with India still needing 17 to win off 10 balls. Dube then came in and sent the first ball he faced through midwicket for four. The next ball was a dot as it went straight to the fielder at backward point but Dube found the gap between that position and short third man after that for another four. Head coach Gautam Gambhir pointed out that for him, those two shots from Dube were as important as the 97 off 50 that Samson finished on.