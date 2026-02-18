T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube’s tease before the tempest

Shivam Dube's brutal fifty against the Netherlands was about more than the sixes — it was about the twelve balls that came before them.

Written by: Sandip G
5 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 10:10 PM IST
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cupIndia's Shivam Dube celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Make us preferred source on Google

The stroke pleased Shivam Dube. He watched it fleece the dewy outfield to the fence at extra cover. He punched his fists and raised his arms to the jubilant weekday fans — celebrating his half-century, off 25 balls, on a surface that was not the smoothest to bat. He could have been celebrating the stroke too. Full and wide, his long and muscular arms had to stretch like the elongated flaps of an aeroplane. He bent to get under the ball from Logan van Beek, found the sweetest connection, and it sped towards the ropes, bisecting two converging fielders. Not his most spectacular stroke of the night, but certainly his sweetest — arguably his most perfect.

It was a stroke that captured the varied shades of batting. He hits sixes; it’s his calling card, the reason CSK devotees call him the “aarusami” (loosely, six-master). But his batting is not all about flaying sixes or battering the leg-side arc between long-on and square-leg. He can strum more melodic notes too. He smote half a dozen sixes on a crisp Ahmedabad night, but how he set himself up for the carnage is instructive of the batsman he has transformed into — and how it makes India’s batting a truly intimidating firm.

When he strode in, India was in strife at 69/3, having just lost Tilak Varma. Suryakumar Yadav had donned the accumulator’s garb against the Dutch’s disciplined spinners. Dube had to resist moments of indulgence. Being a lower-order batsman in a power-stacked batting unit is difficult — either you come too late to make a definite impact, or you must alter the game in a rescue act. Straddling both roles could dishevel a batsman’s mind and methods.

But Dube was well-equipped for the rigours of subduing his instincts. For the first 12 balls, he attempted nothing audacious — nudging singles, defending firmly, surviving a top-edge that ballooned past the keeper and a close lbw shout. A worried Surya wandered over and told him to take his time. Dube obediently nodded; he was in no mood to throw his wicket away. This was the tease before the tempest.

The heady acceleration was round the corner. He surveyed the field like a sniper, working out angles and distances. In the end, most of his sixes soared through the longer parts of the ground. He thumped two sixes and four off three balls. Enter the eternal journeyman Roelof van der Merwe — sledgehammered over midwicket. Flat and quick, near yorker length, but Dube has such brute strength and strong wrists that he could get under it and send it into the stands.

It’s part of what makes him a brutal destroyer of spinners. He hits them through the line, slog-sweeps with impossible rage, punishes the slightest misjudgement in length. He shifts frictionlessly to the back-foot and pummels. Raised on red-soil Mumbai surfaces, he reads variations adeptly, rides the bounce and chooses his spot — invariably on the leg side.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace

Understandably, opposition captains throw the ball to the seamers at his arrival. But he is no longer the hopeless suspect to short-pitch bowling he once was. Van Beek tried to bounce him out; Dube pulled him with powerful grace. He tested him with a slower ball; Dube paused and swung him over long-on. Bas de Leede, too, was disdained as his innings reached a delirious crescendo. He knows his primary task is to destroy spinners, but he is constantly looking to improve. “I can’t be the same as what I was. I try to be a little better, a little smarter in the next game. I learn how to be smart, what my strengths are and where I can target those. That is my role — to get the strike rate high in the middle overs. Not just against spinners but fast bowlers as well,” he recently said.

The acceleration was seamless. From five off eleven balls, he breezed to 50 off 25 — 45 runs from the last 14 deliveries. In the final 20 balls, he blasted 61, relying entirely on his percentage strokes. Frighteningly, even on days when the top order stutters, there is Dube and Hardik Pandya — whose 21-ball 30 was entertaining too — down the order to knock the living daylights out of the bowlers.

Story continues below this ad

This Indian batting unit, like the mighty oceans, does not seem to have a bottom.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh
Scotland T20 World Cup
Rashid Khan on Afghanistan’s World Cup exit: ‘We faced two top teams in four days’
Afghanistan T20 World Cup exit

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News