Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy’s in India squad for England ODIs

Shivam Dube has been named as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy for India’s ODI series agiainst England, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) said on Monday. Reddy is yet to recover from a quadriceps injury and would be hoping to be fit in time for India’s scheduled Test tour of Sri Lanka in August.

“The Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the ODI series against England,” said the BCCI in a statement in which it also announced the Indian squad for their upcoming T20I tour of Zimbabwe. It marks a chance for Dube to stake his claim again in the Indian ODI setup. The 33-year-old all-rounder hasn’t played in the format since August 2024, with his last of his four ODIs being a game against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He has scored just 43 runs and taken a wicket in the format.