Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy’s in India squad for England ODIs

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Shivam Dube has been named as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy for India’s ODI series agiainst England, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) said on Monday. Reddy is yet to recover from a quadriceps injury and would be hoping to be fit in time for India’s scheduled Test tour of Sri Lanka in August.
“The Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the ODI series against England,” said the BCCI in a statement in which it also announced the Indian squad for their upcoming T20I tour of Zimbabwe. It marks a chance for Dube to stake his claim again in the Indian ODI setup. The 33-year-old all-rounder hasn’t played in the format since August 2024, with his last of his four ODIs being a game against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He has scored just 43 runs and taken a wicket in the format.
India’s three-match ODI series in England will follow the ongoing five-match T20I series between the two sides, which the visitors are trailing 1-0 having lost the second match by four wickets. The first match had been washed out and this means India have now lost three of their last four T20I matches since winning the 2026 T20 World Cup, having lost 2-0 to Ireland in the series preceding to the current one.
The third T20I will be played at Trent Bridge on Tursday, followed by the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday. The series ends with the fifth T20I in Southampton on Saturday. The ODI series then starts on Tuesday at Edgbaston, followed by the second ODI in Cardiff on July 16. Lord’s will host the final match of the tour on July 19.
India’s squad for three-match ODI series vs England: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.