Shivam Dube’s quickfire half century in vain as India lose to New Zealand by 50 runs

Dube slammed a stormy 65 to try to keep India into the match but after his was unluckily run out at the non-striker's end, India kept losing wickets, ultimately skittling out for 165.

India vs New ZealandJacob Duffy of New Zealand celebrates the wicket during the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India, on January 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Shivam Dube slammed the third fastest T20I half century by an Indian but couldn’t stop his team from going doing by 50 runs as the Men in Blue let go of a golden chance to clean sweep New Zealand in the 4th match of the series at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The morning showed the day for India as Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck in the very first ball of the innings. He was swiftly followed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav who scored just 8 runs. Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh tried to build a partnership but after the Kerala batter failed, allrounder Hardik Pandya also couldn’t do justice to his skills as he fell for 2.

Earlier, Tim Seifert made a blistering fifty but the Indian bowlers’ middle-over discipline did not allow New Zealand to progress beyond 215 for seven in the fourth T20 here on Wednesday.

Seifert (62 off 36 balls, 7×4, 3×6) was the standout Kiwi batter but he did not have enough followers to fully drive home the advantage after India opted to field first.

Seifert, who joined the team after appearing in the recent Big Bash League, did not hide his intention, smoking Arshdeep Singh for three fours in a row, although two of them were off edges.

But in the next over, the right-hander smashed Harshit Rana for a six over long-on, showcasing his muscle and timing.

In the pacer’s next over, Seifert eked out a six and four in successive balls before sending a Jasprit Bumrah delivery to the sight-screen for another maximum.

New Zealand reached fifty in the fourth over and ended the Power Play at 71 for no loss.

Seifert’s frenetic innings also helped Devon Conway (44) to settle down and then have a go at the Indian bowlers.

After meandering to 9 off 9 balls, the left-hander found his range, plundering two fours and a six off Ravi Bishnoi – a loft between long-on and mid-wicket, a square cut and a slog sweep.

Conway made 35 runs off the next 13 balls but soon holed out to Rinku Singh at deep cover off Kuldeep Yadav, as the home side snapped a 100-run opening wicket alliance.

Seifert soon completed a 25-ball fifty but India found a small creek on the door, and soon snaffled four wickets in the space of 37 runs to reduce the Kiwis to 137 for four in 13.4 overs.

The Indians did not bowl any magic spell but the visiting batters were overly eager to maintain a run rate of 12 that the Seifert-Conway combine was scoring at.

But that overzealous attempt resulted in them losing wickets in a cluster.

Skipper Mitchell Santner looked good to play another valuable cameo, carting Bishnoi for a four and six in consecutive deliveries.

But an indecisive take-off for a quick single eventuated in the direct throw of Hardik Pandya, who did not bowl on the night, reaching the stumps before Santner.

Daryl Mitchell (39 not out, 18b) made some strong hits in the death overs to take New Zealand past 200. But even without an injured Ishan Kishan the tourists might feel that they were around 20 runs short of a more competitive total on this easy-paced pitch.

