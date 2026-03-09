T20 World Cup | ‘I always had the confidence and just backed myself’: Shivam Dube

SHIVAM Dube may not be near the top of the run-scoring or wicket-taking charts, but his cameos with the bat and the occasional scalps with the ball have been invaluable due to their timing. Even head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Dube’s two boundaries towards the end of the chase in the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies were as crucial as the match-winning unbeaten 97 by Sanju Samson. After India won the T20 World Cup, Dube spoke to The Indian Express about its significance, his role and how the defeat to South Africa brought out the best in the Indian team.

Excerpts:

You have been part of two T20 World Cup winning teams. What does it mean to you?

Shivam Dube: The feeling is surreal and both have a special place for me. I was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2024 but winning at home is a different feeling. No words can describe our happiness last night. The high of people calling my name during the medal ceremony – ‘Dube, Dube’ – is still fresh.

Abhishek Sharma revealed that he batted with your bat?

Shivam Dube: Yes, he came and asked me if he could borrow my bat, and I said yes. I’m really happy that he scored runs in the final.

Can you tell us about your role in the team?

Shivam Dube: My role was simple and communicated a long time ago by coach Gautam Gambhir and Surya bhai; keeping the strike rate high. If I’m asked to bowl, keep a tight line and keep the runs down. During the last World Cup too, I had a similar role but that time I had only a couple of big knocks. This time, I told myself that I won’t think too far ahead and take things match by match.

Your role was to hit sixes and fours. Isn’t this a risky task?

Shivam Dube: No, because I always had the confidence and just backed myself. I had worked hard on it. There was clarity in what the team wanted from me. I didn’t promise anything to myself and the goal was to win the World Cup at home.

India’s Axar Patel, left, passes the ball to teammate Shivam Dube to dismiss England’s Will Jacks during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) India’s Axar Patel, left, passes the ball to teammate Shivam Dube to dismiss England’s Will Jacks during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Surya’s catch in the final was the moment of the 2024 World Cup. Your relay catch with Axar Patel in the semis against England became the moment of this World Cup…

Shivam Dube: When (Will) Jacks hit that shot, I ran as did Axar. I knew it was in his reach. So I slowed down. The way the shot was struck, either it would have been caught or landed around the boundary. So if Axar tried to stop it from going for a six, he would throw the ball to me. It was just anticipation that Axar will go all out to stop the ball. And it happened that way. That catch was the moment for me too. Things changed in a close game with that catch.

What difference did you witness in this Indian team?

Shivam Dube: I feel that everyone is a match winner. There is no one in the side who cannot win you games. We had different performers in each game. Someone always stood up when needed. As a team, we peaked after the loss against South Africa. Before that game, we were playing well but we all pulled up our socks after that. We were a completely different team, and our best came in the final.

What have been the roles behind the scenes of coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Surya and the team management?

Shivam Dube: They plan well and back us. They don’t panic in any situation. There is clarity in their communication and they tried to pick the best playing eleven for each game. The dressing room environment is great.