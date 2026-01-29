India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace

Mitchell Santner’s tactical retreat told the story before the over was complete. As Shivam Dube launched his first ball over long-on in Vizag on Wednesday, the New Zealand captain hastily turned around, knowing he’d erred by feeding the left-hander’s arc.

But the real statement came moments later — instead of summoning Matt Henry’s raw pace or Jacob Duffy’s variations, Santner called for Glenn Phillips, the off-spinner, in what felt less like strategy and more like admission: Dube had become a problem without a ready-made solution. The New Zealand captain didn’t want to feed him spin in the death overs in case the game got tight, but also knew Dube’s game against pace has improved to such an extent that he couldn’t just have his pacemen knock him over easily.

What followed was a 23-ball 65 that provided India’s biggest takeaway ahead of the T20 World Cup: their middle-order enforcer hasn’t just arrived, he’s evolved from the ducking, uncertain batsman against pace he was two years ago.

“I’ve seen him do that a lot and he hits it very far,” Santner said later, his admiration undisguised. “Dube is very clear in what he wants to do. When the spinner comes on, he knows that’s a good match-up for him, and it doesn’t matter if it’s the first ball or his 20th ball, he’s going to try to take it on.”

From one-trick pony to complete threat

The numbers tell the story of Dube’s transformation. Since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him in 2022 as their designated middle-overs six-hitter, he’s launched 67 maximums against spin in T20s — expected from someone Chennai’s faithful call “Aaru Saamy” (Six God). But it’s the 78 he’s hit off pace that signify the real evolution.

This wasn’t always the case. Rewind to 2022, and Dube was a favourable match-up only against spin, a batsman who ducked awkwardly at short balls, defended hesitantly, and waited anxiously to get set before attempting attacking shots against pace. Captains had their blueprint ready: attack him with seamers early, neutralise his power.

India’s Shivam Dube during the 4th T20I vs New Zealand. (CREIMAS for BCCI) India’s Shivam Dube during the 4th T20I vs New Zealand. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

But CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has noticed a change in recent times. “Teams would come in and bowl a lot of short balls and he would either duck out of the way or defend,” the Aussie observed before Dube’s India recall in 2024. “Now the bowlers are still coming in with the same plan, but he’s been able to score off it as well. He’s been able to find boundaries.”

On Wednesday, that evolution was on full display. Dube welcomed Duffy’s off-cutter by depositing it over mid-wicket, sent a low full-toss sailing over square-leg, and launched Henry over long-on — three towering sixes that announced a batsman who’d conquered his demons in off-season nets.

Clarity breeds confidence

CSK gave Dube something precious: role clarity. Not just in team meetings but in how the franchise built him up publicly, reinforcing his identity as a six-hitter. In the middle, Dube carved out an undeniable space for himself, turning reputation into reality. His composed 33 in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan — an innings built on temperament as much as power — proved he’d become integral to India’s plans. Now captains face an impossible choice: bowl spin and feed his strength, or try pace and watch him clear the rope anyway.

It’s not just the free flow of hands but the way his hips swivel like a golfer’s that powers his game. The left-hander doesn’t get locked in a position and can let his hands scythe through.

“There are many things people upgrade. For me also, it is very important. I can’t be the same as I was,” Dube said with the quiet confidence of someone who’s done his work. “Match-ups are very important. They want me to hit spinners. My role is to get the strike rate high in the middle overs. That is what I always try. Not just against spinners but fast bowlers as well.”

That final sentence — delivered almost as an afterthought — carries the weight of his journey. Natural advantages help: long levers, exceptional reach, a gifted bat-swing that’s pure nightmare fuel for spinners. But it’s the manufactured skill, the off-season grind against quick bowlers, that’s turned Dube into the complete package.

Though Wednesday’s fireworks came in a losing cause, they injected life into a game that seemed lost long ago and provided India with their most valuable commodity heading into the World Cup: a finisher ready, evolved, and almost unmatchable.