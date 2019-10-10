Shivam Dube blasts 67-ball 118, stakes claim to No.7 spot for India

Shivam Dube, a lower order hard-hitter who can also double up as a seam bowler, turned on the heat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, raising speculation as to whether he can be called up to the India team in the near future. Dube smashed a 67-ball 118, with 10 sixes, for Mumbai, but Mumbai eventually lost the match to Karnataka by nine runs.

This Shivam Dube is the kind of hitter India need at number 7 in a T20 side. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 10, 2019

Shivam Dube is a kind of player many teams would take at 7 in their T20 lineup. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2019

Put into bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, Karnataka posted a healthy 312/7 on the board and then bundled Mumbai out for 303 in 48.1 overs, with pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (3-40) and spinner K Gowtham (3-51) among the wicket-takers.

For Karnataka, opener Devdutt Padikkal put up the highest score with 79 runs in 85 balls, striking 10 fours and a six. Padikkal and his opening partner KL Rahul (58) conjured 137 runs for the first wicket. However, Mumbai struck back taking three wickets in quick succession, and left Karnataka teetering at 3-146.

Skipper Manish Pandey (62) and Rohan Kadam (32) rallied the innings with 69-run stand for the fourth wicket. As the two were poised for a big score, spinner Dhurmil Matkar removed Kadam in the 38th over.

However, Pandey held the fort along with wicket-keeper BR Sharath (28), as they frustrated Mumbai bowlers. Later, a quick-fire unbeaten 22 off 13 balls by K Gowtham ensured that Karnataka went past the 310-run mark.

Mumbai batsmen, apart from Dube, were unable to put up a fight. Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), Aditya Tare (32), Siddesh Lad (34) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (11) threw their wickets away, getting Mumbai in trouble at 4-104.

However, Dube had other plans as he took on the opposition bowlers and slammed a quick-fire 118 in 67 balls, with seven fours and 10 sixes to get Mumbai close to the target. While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Dube played his natural aggressive game.

However, the experienced Abhimanyu Mithun scalped Dube’s crucial wicket in the 42nd over with Mumbai needing another 36 runs. Dube was the eighth man to be dismissed.

After that, Shardul Thakur (26) and Dhawal Kulkarni (11) delayed the inevitable, but eventually Mumbai’s innings folded up in the 48th over. Karnataka grabbed four points from the match.

Delhi thrash Odisha by 63 runs

Anuj Rawat, Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana hit impressive half centuries to guide Delhi to 63-run victory over Odisha in an Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

Put into bat, Delhi posted a respectable 299/6 on the board riding on useful contributions from their front line batsmen.

Rawat,who top scored for Delhi, hit four boundaries and three sixes in a 88-ball 69 knock. He stitched a 94-run partnership with skipper Shorey (51).

Shorey’s innings was laced with four boundaries and two sixes. However, he was unfortunate to be dismissed because of a hit wicket of a Pappu Roy delivery.

Nitish Rana (56) and Lalit Yadav (46 not out) looked in explosive form. The duo together hit a flurry of boundaries and sixes to set Odisha a 300-run target.

For Odisha, pacer Suryakant Pradhan (3/73) was the pick of the bowlers while spinner Pappu Yadav picked up two wickets for 27 runs.

In reply, Odisha began on a dodgy note. India speedster Navdeep Saini gave Delhi an early breakthrough, trapping opener Shantanu Mishra leg before in the third over.

Skipper Subhranshu Senapati led the fightback for Odisha with a 77 runs innings but the Delhi bowlers struck at regular intervals and none of the Odisha batsmen were able to covert their starts into a meaningful innings.

Delhi all-rounder Manan Sharma (3/40) scalped three wickets while Rana (2/43) accounted for 2.

In the end the 300-run target seemed a difficult task with Delhi restricting Odisha to 236 for eight in 50 overs.

In the other Group B match, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan scored a brilliant 83 before taking three wickets to hand Baroda their first win of the tournament. The Deepak Hooda-led side registered a 25-run victory against Maharashtra.

Gujarat qualify for knockout stage

Gujarat joined Tamil Nadu in qualifying for the knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy from Group ‘C’, with a 14-run win over Services on Thursday.

The Parthiv Patel-led side posted its seventh straight win, a feat also achieved by Tamil Nadu, with two more games to play. Gujarat and TN, both on 28 points, will face off on October 16.

Batting first, skipper Parthiv Patel (99) led Gujarat to 279 for 9 before restricting its rival to 265 for 8 in 50 overs. Sent in to bat, Gujarat lost opener Priyank Panchal (1) in the second over, caught by Mohit Ahlwat off Varun Choudhary.

Parthiv as is his wont, mixed defence with aggression and utilised every scoring opportunity. His superb 106-ball knock was the cornerstone of Gujarat’s total with handy contributions coming from Axar Patel (47 not out, 41 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and Manpreet Juneja (46, 51 balls, 5 fours). Parthiv was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved ton, falling one run short, to Rajat Paliwal.

In response, Services were provided a superb start by openers Ravi Chauhan (64, 82 balls, 7 fours) and Nakul Verma (82, 97 balls, 12 fours) as they added 123 in 26 overs before the former fell.

Despite the bright opening partnership, Services could not score quickly as the Gujarat bowlers tightened up and also struck some vital blows and crucial intervals, falling short by 14 runs.

Medium-pacer Rush Kalaria was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 2 for 28 from 9 overs while Axar Patel and Piyush Chawla had two scalps each.

In another match, Bengal hammered Bihar by nine wickets, riding on a superb 112 not out by captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who stroked 10 fours and 1 six in his effort. He was involved in an unbroken 165-run stand for the second wicket with Abhishek Raman (61 not out, 96 balls, 5 fours).