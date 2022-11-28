Shiva Singh, the 360-degree bowler, who Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed for seven sixes in one over

Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner Shiv Singh, also known for his 360-degree bowling, was taken to the cleaners as Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered him for seven sixes in one over during their quart-final match at Ahmedabad.

Former India U-19 cricketer is known for experimenting. In 2018, during a CK Nayudu Trophy, the left-arm spinner completed a full rotation in his run-up, just prior to delivery, only for the umpire to signal a dead ball.

Weirdo…!! Have a close look..!! pic.twitter.com/jK6ChzyH2T — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 7, 2018

He was immediately warned by the onfield umpires Vinod Seshan and Ravi Shankar that a repeat offence would force the umpires to continue deeming the balls as ‘dead’.

“I use different variations in one-dayers and T20s. I delivered this 360-degree ball against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, where it was fine. Batsman always go for the reverse-sweep or the switch-hit against bowlers. But when bowlers do something like this it’s deemed a dead ball,” he had told ESPNCricinfo back in 2018.

According to MCC’s clause 20.4.2.7, “either umpire shall call and signal dead ball when there is an instance or deliberate attempt to distract under either of the Laws 41.4 (Deliberate attempt to distract the striker) or 41.5 (Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman). The ball shall not count as one of the over.”

Cut to the present, Shiva Singh, a member of India’s victorious team at 2019 Under-19 World Cup had a forgettable outing against Maharashtra. He was hit for seven sixes as it was a seven-ball over because of a no-ball.

The over as it happened

The first ball was a low full-toss and Gaikwad smoked it over deep midwicket for the first six. The second one was hit straight down the ground, while he cleared deep square leg for his third maximum. The fourth delivery was tonked over long-off, the fifth, a no ball, was played almost in the same direction, and the batter took full advantage of the free hit by hammering it over long-on to reach his double century. The seventh and final ball was smashed over deep midwicket.

Shiva went for 88 runs in nine overs.

On the other hand, Gaikwad joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed at least six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.