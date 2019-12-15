Watch: Shimron Hetmyer smashes six onto roof of stadium

Shimron Hetmyer gestures after reaching his 100 in the 1st ODI vs India in Chennai on Sunday (AP Photo) Shimron Hetmyer gestures after reaching his 100 in the 1st ODI vs India in Chennai on Sunday (AP Photo)

Shimron Hetmyer smashed a towering 102-metre six that flew over the roof of the stadium during his 106-ball 139 blitzkrieg vs India in the 1st ODI being played in Chennai on Sunday.

Hetmyer, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL auction scheduled for December 19, is set to see his valuation rise by leaps by dint of his knock.

India were hit by a Hetmyer storm in the 1st ODI, as the left-hander lined up the Indian bowlers for attacking shots almost at will. His knock had seven sixes and eleven fours.

West Indies were chasing 288 for victory in the 1st ODI.

He finally was caught at deep mid-wicket in the 39th over, as India finally managed to break the partnership between him and Shai Hope. However, by the time his wicket fell, the chase had been brought down to manageable proportions.

