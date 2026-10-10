Shikhar Mohan, 21, on a father’s unfulfilled cricket dream and his own long game

At the Mohans’ home in Ranchi, a homecoming had become a festival. Shikhar, the 21-year-old Jharkhand batter, walked in on 5 October with a medal around his neck. A day earlier, in Srinagar, he had lifted the Irani Cup, having made a vital 60 in the first innings against Jammu & Kashmir, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.

“Everyone was overjoyed. My family, as well as the neighbors and uncles and aunties in our residential society. The entire community was celebrating,” Shikhar tells The Indian Express from Jamshedpur, where his team are preparing for the red-ball season opener against Kerala.

One member of the family kept his joy in check: his father, Suraj Mohan. The batter has an immediate explanation: “His reaction was quite composed. Probably because I had already spoken with him over the phone right after the match.”

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Perhaps there is another. Suraj, an advocate by profession, knows his son’s journey has only begun. Two trophies in a maiden senior season merit applause. Celebration can wait. Suraj had dreams of his own that he could never pursue. He was not allowed to.

“It was my father who instilled the passion for cricket in me. He wanted me to become a cricketer, so he enrolled me at an academy in a very young age. He used to play cricket as well: he was a fast-bowling all-rounder of his time. He has not explicitly admitted it ever, but I feel he had dreams of becoming a cricketer. But my grandfather was very strict. He would not let his son become a cricketer. So, he became an advocate instead. My father wanted to ensure that he gives me the complete freedom in my cricket career that he always wished for, but never had,” the southpaw recalls.

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Shikhar cannot recall the day he first picked up a bat. He was six when Suraj led him by the hand to the Ranchi Cricket Academy. He has since represented his state at Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 level, and made his senior debut at 20.

He made a double-century in his third appearance. Before the refrain of “it was only Nagaland” could gather volume, he made a hundred against Baroda in the next fixture. He closed the season with 613 runs from eight matches. The Duleep Trophy final then brought an 85 and a 52.

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What sets Shikhar apart is respect for the value of his wicket, and a taste for the slow grind that runs against the grain of his generation. “Red-ball cricket is my favourite format. This love was forged through junior cricket. At the Under-16 level, almost all matches are multi-day fixtures. That grind I went through in those years provided the ideal learning curve. Back in age-group tournaments, whenever I would get out, I would analyse what mistake I committed which resulted in the wicket. I worked on refining my shortcomings, and making my technical base very sound. Applying that discipline at the senior level has paid off.”

It was also in his Under-16 days that he found cricket was his own vocation, not a burden bequeathed by his father. “I was only 13 when I was selected for Jharkhand’s Under-16 team. That selection gave me the conviction that I possessed genuine talent and that cricket was the path I wanted to dedicate my life to. From that moment, my mind was made up.”

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He has cricketing idols of his own. “Since childhood, I have loved watching Virat Kohli bat. But because I am a boy from Ranchi, of course I used to follow MS Dhoni. It wasn’t just about how he played, but his mindset and how positively he approached the game. Whenever he is at the stadium in Jharkhand, he spends time with us and shares his suggestions, which are extremely helpful.”

He has yet to share a dressing room with either. He has shared one with two current India players.

“Ishan (Kishan) bhaiya has been very helpful in my career. Whenever he joins the team for Ranji or Vijay Hazare matches, he brings a very positive mindset and shares his top-level experience, advising what to do and not to do in specific situations. Even during the Duleep Trophy final, he guided me on which shots to play on that pitch. Then in the Irani Cup, I had the privilege of playing under Rishabh (Pant) bhaiya. He shared his perspective on handling match situations, reading the game under pressure, and how to stay mentally composed.”

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Topping the run charts for his state in a debut season brings scrutiny. When the new season begins on Sunday, Shikhar Mohan will no longer be an unknown quantity. Bowlers will be ready.

So is he.

“This upcoming season will be much more challenging, because all the teams will be coming prepared knowing my strengths and weaknesses. I am working hard on my game. I have prepared very well. I am hopeful it will go well.”