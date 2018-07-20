Shikhar Dhawan’s family hangs out with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in England

Shikhar Dhawan’s family with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter/Shikhar Dhawan) Shikhar Dhawan’s family with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter/Shikhar Dhawan)

After the culmination of the limited-overs series against England, Indian cricket team has some time on their hands with the 5-match Test series set to begin from August 1. Away from preparations, some of the Indian cricket stars decided to go for a stroll along the streets in England. In a post on Twitter, Shikhar Dhawan, who has been selected in the squad for the longest format, posted a photo of his family hanging out with Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

“Just strolling around the street with these two strangers,” the 32-year old wrote in a tweet.

Just strolling around the street with these two strangers 😜 pic.twitter.com/TlEOFqFzR5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 19 July 2018

Later, the Indian skipper also posted a photo of himself in a car with Anushka Sharma.

India lost the 3-match ODI series against England 2-1 with Joe Root and Three Lions captain Eoin Morgan easily chasing down the total of 257 set by India in the final ODI. The two teams had earlier competed in a 3-match T20I series, which India had won by 2-1.

Now, India and England will lock horns in a 5-match Test series. India, on Wednesday announced the squad for the first three Tests, in which Rohit Sharma was rested in place of Murali Vijay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is suffering from an injury, was also rested, while injured Wriddhiman Saha was replaced by Dinesh Karthik, with Rishabh Pant being selected for his maiden Test tour as the second-choice wicketkeeper.

India Squad for three England Tests:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

