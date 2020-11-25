Shikhar Dhawan trolls Ajinkya Rahane for finding unique ways to bat on off days

Ajinkya Rahane can't stay away from the bat for too long (Source: Screengrab)

Ajinkya Rahane, who was stuck with quarantine with the rest of the Indian squad ahead of the series against Australia, found another way to stay connected to the game even on off days.

The Indian Test vice-captain shared a video of himself batting in his hotel room and captioned the post, “Off day from the nets means I find other ways to keep batting. Can’t stay away from my bat for too long. Sorry neighbours.”

Soon after the video was posted, his teammate Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the caption and trolled Rahane saying what is the point of this practice when he slammed 50 in practice the day before, “Bhai maan gaye ek din pahle practice match khela tha. Usme tune 50 mare, yeh prac se kya fayda?? Beti ko khila room pe bhai,” commented Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

India and Australia will clash in a full series, starting with the first ODI in Sydney on Friday, November 27. The series, comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests, will be aired on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be on paternity leave after the Adelaide Test while Rohit and Ishant are yet to recover from their respective injuries and will join only after the second Test of the four-match rubber.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd