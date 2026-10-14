Shikhar Dhawan slams T20 tournament for using his name without permission

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Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday warned of legal action against the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup, who listed the batter’s name among the participants without his permission. In a social media post, Dhawan said that his name was used without his consent, adding that he had never agreed to participate in the aforementioned tournament.
“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans not to report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” Dhawan posted on X.
Considered one of the best limited-overs openers of his generation, Dhawan had announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. He played 167 ODIs, scoring 6793 runs at an average of 44.11 with 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.
I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this.
I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support. 🙏
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 13, 2026
Dhawan is also among the most prolific Indian batters of all time in T20Is, scoring 1759 runs in 68 matches with 11 half-centuries at a strike rate of 126.36. In Tests, he amassed 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.’
Dhawan was player of the tournament as India won the 2013 Champions Trophy, the campaign in which he established himself as one of the most prominent openers in ODI cricket. He captained India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is between 2021 and 2022. Dhawan was one half of a glorious opening partnership with Rohit Sharma.
The pair put up 5148 runs in 115 ODIs between themselves at 45.55. They shared 18 century stands, which is second only to Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly’s 21. Overall, India’s ODI top three combination of Dhawan, Rohit and Virat Kohli was among the most prolific in the world for over a decade.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.