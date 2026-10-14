Shikhar Dhawan slams T20 tournament for using his name without permission

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday warned of legal action against the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup, who listed the batter’s name among the participants without his permission. In a social media post, Dhawan said that his name was used without his consent, adding that he had never agreed to participate in the aforementioned tournament.

“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans not to report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” Dhawan posted on X.