Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer enjoy their day off with Kieron Pollard in Port of Spain

Indian cricketers are making the most of their time off between the second and third ODI against West Indies exploring the sights and sounds in Port of Spain.

With Port of Spain hosting the final ODI of the series, players did not have to travel and got an off day. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer made the most of the off day, spending their time with nature and enjoying it to the fullest.

The duo posted videos of themselves making a splash in the open waters on Instagram.

Iyer also posted Instagram stories with Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Rohit Sharma. West Indies cricketers Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran were also giving them company.

Meanwhile, Dhawan has struggled to score in the ongoing Caribbean tour. The 33-year-old scored just 26 runs from three innings in the T20I series India won by 3-0. His return to the ODI team after recovering from thumb-injury was not impressive either as he got out for just three runs.

On the other hand, Iyer made a mark as soon as he got a chance. He was not included in the playing XI in the T20I series. He got a chance to bat in the second ODI and scored his third ODI fifty sharing a game-changing 125-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Virat Kohli. He scored three half-centuries in four innings during India A’s tour of the Caribbean as well.

India are currently leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0. The third and the final ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, the same venue as the second ODI.