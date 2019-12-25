Shikhar Dhawan scores first ton for Delhi since Test debut

Shikhar Dhawan scored 137* for Delhi vs Hyderabad on Wednesday. (File Photo) Shikhar Dhawan scored 137* for Delhi vs Hyderabad on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan scored his first century for Delhi since making his Test debut for India in 2013. His 137* vs Hyderabad headlined Delhi’s performance on Day 1 of their ongoing Ranji Trophy match.

@SDhawan25 scored 100 against Hyderabad in his first Rajni match of season at Firoz Shah Kotla stadium. pic.twitter.com/J0I785x7qL — Jasvinder sidhu (@life22yards) December 25, 2019

Dhawan, who has been forced out of the India team due to injury and who has seen several replacements – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal being the two leading options – perform in the opener’s role, said before this match he will focus on performance and let the national selectors worry about his place in the side.

Since Dhawan’s India debut, he has not performed well for Delhi in domestic cricket. Before Wednesday, his FC batting average over 5 innings was 25. His List A average, in 16 innings, had been 20.3. His T20 average, in 10 innings, had been 24.

Delhi finished the day at 269/6, with Dhawan still at the crease. This was Dhawan’s first red-ball match in around 15 months. He last played a Test in 2018.

Elsewhere in Ranji Trophy action, Jalaj Saxena responded to being snubbed for the India A team by coming up with figures of 5/26 to bowl Gujarat out for 127.

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw failed with the bat as Railways bundled out Mumbai for a paltry 114. Only skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39) put up a semblance of a fight as T Pradeep picked up six wickets.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka both suffered batting collapses in their matches. Karnataka skipper Karun Nair scored a brave 81 as his side put up just 166 against Himachal Pradesh.

