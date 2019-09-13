Shikhar Dhawan reveals Virat Kohli’s India dressing room playlist

Ever wondered what songs Virat Kohli plays in the India dressing room? According to his long-time India and Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli’s playlist changed after his marriage.

With Kohli sitting with Anushka Sharma, his wife, at the DDCA event on Thursday, during which a pavilion at the Delhi cricket stadium was named the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’, Dhawan spilled the beans on his captain’s playlist.

The question about Kohli’s playlist was originally posed to Ravi Shastri, who said that it would be Dhawan who would have interesting answers to the question.

Dhawan then asked the host of the event: “Are you asking about his playlist before marriage or after marriage?”

“Virat loves to listen to Punjabi songs, he likes Gurdas Mann’s songs and Arijit Singh as well along with old Punjabi songs,” Dhawan later said.

In another short video clip that has become popular from the DDCA event, Kohli is seen sharing a tender moment with Anushka Sharma.

The gala evening was also attended by Home minister Amit Shah, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former India skipper Kapil Dev, among others.