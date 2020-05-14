Shikhar Dhawan responds to Rohit Sharma’s ‘does not like to face the first ball’ comment

India’s Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma during an ODI against New Zealand played earlier this year. (AP/File Photo) India’s Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma during an ODI against New Zealand played earlier this year. (AP/File Photo)

With the sporting events taking a backseat amidst the coronavirus pandemic, several sportstars are often seen interacting with their fans on social media. India opener Rohit Sharma has engaged himself in several live interactions with both current and former teammates, discussing the experiences shared both on and off the field.

In one such interaction with swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner, the Indian batsman revealed that his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan usually avoids taking strike in the first delivery of the match.

“He is an idiot, He does not like to face the first ball. He likes to play the spinner but does not like to take on the spinners,” Rohit said.

“I remember way back in 2013 when I started opening for India in limited-overs. It was my first game as an opener in Champions Trophy. So I told him to take the strike as I had not faced the bowlers with the new ball. And he was like, no Rohit, you have been playing for a while this is my first tour. And I said I mean the guy who is a regular opener does not want to take the strike,” the Indian opener added.

Warner in response made Dhawan’s case worse as he shared his experience with the left-hander while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. He added that the left-hander always takes a single in the last ball of every over.

Dhawan during an Instagram live chat with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan addressed both the cases.

“I don’t like taking strike on the first ball. If my partner is a youngster, I will have a word with him and if he’s not comfortable to take strike, I will obviously take it,” Dhawan said.

“In 2013, it was my comeback game when Rohit started as the opener, so Rohit took strike as it was a comeback game, so it became a pattern and continued for most of the games,” he added.

However speaking on Warner’s observation, Dhawan straightaway denied from doing any such thing intentionally. “David Warner was saying that I take a single on the last ball of the over, I disagree to that,” said the Delhi-born cricketer.

The pair of Dhawan and Rohit have so far managed to fetch 4902 runs in 107 ODIs, which includes 16 century-plus stands. They are in fact the second highest run-scoring opening pair for India in ODIs after Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

