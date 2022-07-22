scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Earlier there were team dinners now we have Insta reels: Shikhar Dhawan on team bonding and Rahul Dravid’s viral video appearance

Dhawan also provided an update on vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's fitness and revealed that the all-rounder has a niggle and is not a sure starter for Friday's game.

By: Sports Desk |
July 22, 2022 12:29:03 am
Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid. (Courtesy of BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan will become the seventh captain to lead India in men’s internationals this year when the series against West Indies kicks off on Friday. Dhawan, who led a second-string Indian side to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka last year, is once again at the helm with coach Rahul Dravid leading the think tank.

Stating that the team is confident and well prepared to face the Windies, Dhawan also spoke about how this young brigade is coming together as a group.

“These guys visiting the West Indies are obviously young and mature as well. At the same time, they will be getting exposure to playing in the Caribbean and have played in the IPL as well. So, with that entire experience, and youthfulness, I guess, we’ll have a great series,” said Dhawan.

The mood in the camp also seems upbeat and this was visible when Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video of himself leading other members of the squad including head coach Rahul Dravid in an Instagram reel video.

“I have a very good relationship with Rahul Dravid. We have had a good bond between us since the Lanka series last year,” explained Dhawan.

“There is a good bit of understanding and my nature is such that I can easily get along with anyone. Earlier there used to be team dinners and activities now it’s Insta reels and this helps us gel together,” said Dhawan.

Dravid is often known to have a reserved personality and doesn’t engage himself on social media reels. However, the true gentleman of the game recently stole the show when he appeared on an Instagram reel of Shikhar Dhawan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Analysing his team, Dhawan said, “We are a balanced side with experienced players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and I am excited to lead this crop of players which also includes youngsters.

“They are quite self-motivated and they have done well for their respective states and IPL teams. We discuss a lot of cricket including technical stuff. There is a lot to learn from them as well. That way you create a bond as well,” he added.

“I can share my experiences with them and also bring an impact to their game. I hope some of my positivity rubs off on the youngsters as well.”

Dhawan also provided an update on vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja’s fitness and revealed that the all-rounder has a niggle and is not a sure starter for Friday’s game.

Meanwhile, rain played spoilsport and the Indian cricket team was forced to train indoors ahead of the first ODI of three-match series against the West Indies on Friday.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, and Mohammed Shami have all been rested.

India Squads: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

