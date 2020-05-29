’15 runs banake out hojayega’: Shikhar Dhawan recalls Pakistan fans’ taunts in 2015 World Cup

India opener Shikhar Dhawan (AP/File Photo) India opener Shikhar Dhawan (AP/File Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan, while interacting with women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on their web show ‘Double Trouble’, recalled an old episode in his career where Pakistan fans targeted him with their taunts.

“I feel pressurised against Pakistan because of the environment in the ground… that’s a whole different feeling. I still remember our game against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup in Adelaide. My form wasn’t that good during that time and I didn’t play well in Australia series before the World Cup,” he said.

“Our first World Cup game was against Pakistan and when I was walking down at the venue, Pakistan fans were shouting, ‘Tu toh 15 runs banake out hojayega‘ [You will get out after scoring 15 runs].”

“I was like ‘oh okay’. And then, I went on to score 73 runs and the same people clapped for me on my way to the pavilion,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s century along with Dhawan’s 73 helped India post a stiff 301-run target for Pakistan, which later proved more than enough. India’s stunning response with the ball saw the Men in Blue bundle Pakistan for 224 runs. Kohli later was named as player of the match for his match-winning performance.

The 34-year-old further also described the atmosphere inside a stadium during a India vs Pakistan clash.

“For Indian fans, Team India should win against Pakistan by any means in ICC events no matter what. They taunt each other sitting in the stands,” Dhawan added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd