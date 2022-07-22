‘I am a very cool captain’: Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his captaincy style before IND vs WI 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against West Indies opened up on his captaincy and stated that he is a very cool captain and will look to keep the energy levels up for his side. “I am a very cool captain. I make sure the team’s energy stays up and of course I love to take all the right decisions and keep the process going,” Dhawan said during the toss of the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

“The bench strength is complementary to domestic and IPL cricket. This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, Samson are all good. Even myself (laughs). We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good,” Dhawan said when asked about India’s team in the absence of big stars like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, West Indies took the knee before their first ODI, showing support for the ‘Black Lives Matter movement.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field against India.

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury.

Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 and will miss out, while Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.

For India, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have made it to the playing XI.

Teams:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.