scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘I am a very cool captain’: Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his captaincy style before IND vs WI 1st ODI

West Indies took the knee before their first ODI, showing support for the ‘Black Lives Matter movement.

By: Sports Desk |
July 22, 2022 8:01:29 pm
Shikhar Dhawan is leading Team India against West Indies. (BCCI/Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against West Indies opened up on his captaincy and stated that he is a very cool captain and will look to keep the energy levels up for his side. “I am a very cool captain. I make sure the team’s energy stays up and of course I love to take all the right decisions and keep the process going,” Dhawan said during the toss of  the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

“The bench strength is complementary to domestic and IPL cricket. This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, Samson are all good. Even myself (laughs). We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good,” Dhawan said when asked about India’s team in the absence of big stars like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, West Indies took the knee before their first ODI, showing support for the ‘Black Lives Matter movement.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field against India.

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury.

Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 and will miss out, while Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.

For India, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have made it to the playing XI.

Teams:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News