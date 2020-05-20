‘Certain things one shouldn’t say’: Irfan Pathan criticises Warner’s comment on Shikhar Dhawan

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan played as opening partners in the IPL. (File Photo/SRH) David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan played as opening partners in the IPL. (File Photo/SRH)

David Warner’s comment about Shikhar Dhawan not wanting to take strike against fast bowlers was not in good taste, said former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Warner, in a chat with Rohit Sharma, had joked that Dhawan, who was Warner’s opening partner at SunRisers Hyderabad till last year, does not want to take first strike when fast bowlers are bowling but wants to take strike if spinners are bowling the first over. He also said Dhawan takes singles off the first and last balls of the over.

Pathan, in an Instagram Live chat with Dhawan, said he disapproved of what the Australian was “trying to say”.

“I disagree with what he said. If I put Warner on a rank turner, even he wouldn’t be comfortable, he might ask Steve Smith to play. There are certain things one shouldn’t say. So I personally didn’t like what he was trying to say,” Pathan said.

“I remember your first ton was against Australia. No matter whether you play against Australia at home or away from home, you have to play their fast bowlers. Talking about Champions Trophy, you faced many fast bowlers and scored runs against them,” Pathan told Dhawan.

Dhawan said that he does indeed not want to take first strike usually, preferring to start the innings from the non-striker’s end, but that he would not do this if he had an inexperienced opening partner.

“I disagree that I intentionally takes singles off the last ball of the over. Everyone is entitled to an opinion but of course I am an opener, so I have to play fast bowlers,” Dhawan told Pathan.

