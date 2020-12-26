scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma named in Delhi’s Mushtaq Ali trophy squad

Ishant Sharma is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after being named in Delhi's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, which will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan.

By: PTI | December 26, 2020 8:09:44 pm
Dhawan, Ishant named in Delhi's Mushtaq Ali trophy squad

India pacer Ishant Sharma is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after being named in Delhi’s Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, which will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Ishant was forced to miss the Australia tour due to side strain suffered during the IPL. It has been learnt that Ishant will not be available for all matches.

Dhawan featured in the T20 series against Australia, scoring a half-century in the second match.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The selection panel named a jumbo 42-member squad that also has Under-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal and Manan Sharma.

The panel met on Friday to pick the squad and has asked all the players to report to chief coach Rajkumar Sharma and coach Gursharan Singh.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Bumrah, Ashwin help India floor Australia on Boxing Day
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 26: Latest News