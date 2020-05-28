Positive approach key to my injury recovery: Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan sustained a hairline injury during India vs Australia match on June 9. (Source: Reuters) Dhawan sustained a hairline injury during India vs Australia match on June 9. (Source: Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan has faced bitter injuries during the course of his career but healed well from them by working hard on his mental strength. The opening batsman said that positive approach is his key to injury recoveries.

Speaking in in the web show ‘Double Trouble’ where the Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues engage in a candid chat with sportspersons, Shikhar said that the he always saw himself doing well in rehab or training.

“When I got injured against Australia and was ruled out of the World Cup. It didn’t disturb me a lot. I accepted it,” Dhawan told the duo. “I work a lot on my emotional health and my processes are strong. I have always healed well from injuries and when I’m doing my rehab or training I always see myself coming back and doing well. I’m always in the happy zone.”

“The more positive my mindset, the better is my recovery,” he said.

Shikhar does not let pressure of big matches get to him by making sure he does not approach them differently. “I look at it in the same way, I don’t see it differently. The wickets are better for batting in these tournaments and it suits my batting. But even in bilateral series my focus and my process will be the same,” he said.

“The pressure is more in matches against Pakistan as the atmosphere is such. I remember in 2015 in Adelaide there so many people on the walking bridge one day before the match. Before that match, I wasn’t in great form. When I was walking down, someone from the crowd outside stadium told me that I’ll be back in the hut after making just 15 runs. But then I scored 79 and I was happy,” he added.

Smriti and Jemimah have hosted PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Yuzvendra Chahal, Poonam Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jhulan Goswami in the past.

