Shikhar Dhawan needs runs on Lanka tour to seal T20 World Cup spot: VVS Laxman

Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain of the Indian team that takes on Sri Lanka in the upcoming limited-overs series in the Island nation. However, according to former India batsman VVS Laxman, the southpaw will still have to get runs in Sri Lanka to ensure he remains in playing XI in the ICC World Cup T20 tournament.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, Laxman also spoke on how Dhawan will look to use this leadership role and secure a position in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.

“First thing, I think he is being rewarded for his consistent performance for the Indian Team, – especially in white-ball cricket – and he is the most experienced player in this squad. But Shikhar Dhawan will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity – especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, there is so much stiff competition.”

“There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – who are established opening batsmen. Virat Kohli, very clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 formats. So, Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs. So, while he is excited being the captain of the Indian team – and anyone will be proud to lead their country – but his focus will be to score runs and put his spot in a secure position.”

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan added that Dhawan will be excited for the leadership role and said, “He is a very fun-loving guy. Whenever you meet him, he is always laughing, very cheerful. The youngsters will be very comfortable around him. And I think, as a leader, he will have a point to prove – not to anyone, but for himself. Because last time he was leading an IPL side, that was not a very fruitful move for him, but that was so many years ago.”

“So, if any senior guy wants to do something, he needs to convince himself – more than trying to prove a point to anyone else. So, he will be really excited for leadership, but at the same time, he will be looking forward to not only perform but also sharing his experience with all the youngsters,” he added.