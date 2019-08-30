Shikhar Dhawan included in India A squad for matches against South Africa A

Out-of-form senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the India A side for the last two unofficial one dayers against South Africa A to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday decided to add Mr Shikhar Dhawan to India A squad for the fourth and fifth one-day against South Africa A. — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) August 30, 2019

The veteran left-hander, who made a comeback from a hand fracture sustained during World Cup, totalled 65 runs across five international games that included three T20s and two ODIs.

He had scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the T20 Internationals, while he made 2 and 36 in the two completed ODIs.

However, it was another setback for Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who is now out of the ‘A’ series with a thumb injury.

“Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury to his right thumb,” the press relase stated.

Shankar was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. He recently made a comeback in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and was included for the A series.

However, this injury again pegs him back and with Mumbai’s Shivam Dube showing more quality with the willow, it may be a tricky road for the Chennai all-rounder to regain his place in the top-grade.

India A squad: Manish Pandey (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana.