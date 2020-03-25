Watch: Shikhar Dhawan does household chores, David Warner sends solidarity

Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Dhawan were seen in a funny video uploaded by the cricketer. Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Dhawan were seen in a funny video uploaded by the cricketer.

Cricket players, like everyone else across the world, are finding new ways of spending their time at home, with all cricketing action halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shikhar Dhawan has uploaded a video of himself at home doing household chores like washing clothes and cleaning toilets as his wife keeps watch. “Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard,” Dhawan tweeted along with the video. The soundtrack of the video is a funny song on marriages.

India entered into a state of complete lockdown from Wednesday, with everybody directed to stay at home. All domestic cricket in India as well as the IPL were halted earlier this month.

Dhawan got solidarity from David Warner, who said cheekily that he can feel Dhawan’s pain. “I hear you,” Warner replied.

“For sure i know you heard me,” Dhawan replied to Warner later.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal, Afghan cricketer Mohammad Nabi were some others who joined in on the fun, reacting to the post with laughing smileys.

