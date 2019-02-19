Watch: Shikhar Dhawan goes horse riding as Australia series nears

With the Australia series on the horizon, the days off for the cricketers to unwind and relax before the rigour of the sport returns are numbered. Following the Australia and New Zealand series across three months, the Indian team members returned and have been making the most of the opportunity. One of them is left-hander Shikhar Dhawan.

On Tuesday Dhawan shared a video of him horse riding on his Twitter account. By the looks of it, the opener is quite adept at it too. Worth pointing out that fellow cricket team member Ravindra Jadeja is an avid rider too and has shared multiple videos of it in the past. In the video, Dhawan says, “Jatt Shaunkiyaa tey Shaunk poore karda. #horsebackriding #horseriding #learninghorseriding #tuesdaythoughts #TuesdayMotivation (If Jatt has passion, he finishes it”)

Dhawan had a mixed outing in the series in Australia and New Zealand but he would be confident of sealing a place in the India World Cup squad.

He got the Australia tour underway on a high with two fine performances in the two-match T20I series. The leftie ended the series as the top run-getter with 117 runs at an average of 58.50.

However, he could not take that momentum into the ODI series and struggled for form. The left-hander managed just 55 runs in three matches at an average of 18.33.

As the team jumped to New Zealand, Dhawan’s form returned as he scored 188 runs from five matches at an average of 47 and strike rate of 81.74 during the five-match series. He emerged as the second highest run-getter behind teammate Ambati Rayudu.

Dhawan will be eager to carry the momentum into the Australia series at home, following which he will be in action with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019.