Shikhar Dhawan donates cricket kits, bedding amenities to refugees in Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan distributed cricket kits to the children of the area. (Source: Twitter/File) Shikhar Dhawan distributed cricket kits to the children of the area. (Source: Twitter/File)

Shikhar Dhawan extended his helping hand to the community when he visited the Hindu refugee colony near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi on Saturday.

The 34-year-old batsman distributed cricket kits, toilet sundries, and bedding essentials to the residents of the area, who are taken care of by the Delhi Riding Club Foundation.

As the country faces an ongoing pandemic, Dhawan’s gesture helped in uplifting the morale of the people who are struggling to make ends meet because of the lockdown. He also interacted with the children there and gifted cricket kits to them.

“Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me,” Dhawan tweeted.

Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me 🙏🏼@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @sanjaysherpuria pic.twitter.com/YdwPmFXSrk — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 4, 2020

“My friend has been working with the refugee camp, he has put trees and toilets there, they have distributed a lot of food there during the lockdown. So, I was also thinking as to how I can contribute to the community, we have delivered cricket kits there, I am grateful to God that I am in such a place where I can help the community,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by ANI.

“They (residents) were quite shocked at first. They were very happy that I came and I could feel their happiness. They asked me about my moustache and asked me to do the thigh fives. They told me they enjoy watching my game and the (on-field) celebrations,” he told Hindustan Times.

Apart from Dhawan, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh have also come forward in the past to make donations to fight the pandemic.

Dhawan was all set to play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (2020) in March, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

