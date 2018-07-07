WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan takes brilliant catch on the boundary to dismiss Eoin Morgan

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates catching out England’s Eoin Morgan. (Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan celebrates catching out England’s Eoin Morgan. (Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan has not had a good start to the England series with the bat. Coming to England on the back of a tremendous form, the left-handed batsman has scored only 14 runs in two matches. But during India’s 5-wicket defeat to the hosts in the 2nd T20I, the 32-year old produced a moment of brilliance as he plucked a tremendous catch in the 14th over to get the much-needed dismissal of Eoin Morgan.

A short ball from Hardik Pandya saw the England skipper pulling the shot with brute force behind square. For a brief moment, it looked like the ball was travelling and it will be a six. But Dhawan managed to jump up, stick his arms out and pluck an excellent catch, before falling to the ground. As Indian fans celebrated amid the stands, Morgan had to return to the dugout for 17.

Watch India vs England 2nd T20 Full Highlights 2018 – Shikhar Dhawan great catch in Morgan https://t.co/pfX9QFD7Ox #INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Laal Entertainment [Official] (@LaalOfficial02) 7 July 2018

The brilliant catch received praise from an all-time great – Jonty Rhodes. In a tweet, the former South Africa international compared Dhawan to a kabaddi player. “What a catch – Kabaddi could do with your skills!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

@SDhawan25 what a catch – Kabaddi could do with your skills!! #IndvEng — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 6 July 2018

Unfortunately, for Dhawan, England managed to scape through with a win. With the series now levelled at 1-1, the two teams will meet for the deciding T20I on Sunday.

