Vision of winning the IPL is clearer than ever before: Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan’s highest score was an unbeaten 97 in the previous season (AP File Photo) Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan’s highest score was an unbeaten 97 in the previous season (AP File Photo)

The Delhi franchise are one of the only IPL franchise who have been a part of the cash-rich league since the inaugural season but have not been able to play the final yet. However, they qualified for the playoffs last season under the leadership of a young Shreyas Iyer. The impactful opener Shikhar Dhawan was roped in by Delhi Capitals in the previous season and he made a mark straightaway by scoring 521 runs from 16 matches including five half-centuries. Dhawan feels that the Capitals are closer to the coveted IPL trophy more than ever.

“It was good to be back in Delhi after a few years, as this has always been my home and it is also where my heart is. I believe we have a very good team now, and the vision of winning the IPL is clearer than ever before,” said the Indian opener in an Instagram Live chat with Delhi Capitals.

“I am sure we will win the IPL soon, and give the trophy to the fans of Delhi. They deserve it for the support they have always given to us,” he added.

Read | ‘Looking at all possible options to stage IPL’: Sourav Ganguly

Dhawan has been spending time with his family due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old feels that staying with family during the lockdown has given him an opportunity to bond.

“I’ve looked at the pandemic as an opportunity to bond with my family. They were living in Australia, and there’s very little time I used to get with them, because of the constant travel and schedule,” he said.

“I am glad that I finally have the time to relax with them, and get closer to them. Even though I can’t wait to go out and play, I am not that sad that we are spending so much time indoors,” the southpaw added.

Delhi Capitals roped in veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad in the transfers. They also included Chris Woakes, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey and Shimron Hetmyer in the auction to strengthen their squad ahead of the 13th edition of IPL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd