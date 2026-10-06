Sheyas Iyer slams maiden T20I ton, leads India to 8-wicket win over West Indies in 1st T20I

Playing a captain’s innings, Shreyas Iyer led from the front by slamming his maiden T20I century to lead India to a comfortable 8-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Iyer scored the fastest ton by an Indian in T20Is against West Indies as India chased down 172 in just 14.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Earlier, all-rounder Naman Dhir had a dream T20I debut, picking up three wickets with his off-spin to help India bowl out West Indies for 171.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Dhir finished with impressive figures of 3/31, while Kuldeep Yadav also scalped 2 for 33 to help India restrict West Indies to a manageable total.