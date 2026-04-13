Sherfane Rutherford reacts to MI’s poor start in IPL 2026: ‘It’s just small margins for us’

IPL 2026: Rutherford said that MI had been preparing well as a team but were losing matches due to small margins. (CREIMAS)

The Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive defeat of IPL 2026 on Sunday, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. One of the major concerns for the five-time champions so far has been the lack of wickets; their overall tally stands at 15 with the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah yet to open his account.

Middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford, however, brushed aside those worries, adding that the opposition batsmen have had the upper hand in the team’s matches.

“It’s definitely not a concern. If we be honest, other teams bat well. I think we need to give credit where it’s due. I think the guys bat well.”