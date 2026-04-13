Sherfane Rutherford reacts to MI’s poor start in IPL 2026: ‘It’s just small margins for us’

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The Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive defeat of IPL 2026 on Sunday, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. One of the major concerns for the five-time champions so far has been the lack of wickets; their overall tally stands at 15 with the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah yet to open his account.
Middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford, however, brushed aside those worries, adding that the opposition batsmen have had the upper hand in the team’s matches.
“It’s definitely not a concern. If we be honest, other teams bat well. I think we need to give credit where it’s due. I think the guys bat well.”
“As I said, it’s just a small margin for us. We are probably two fields changing or something in the field. I don’t think it’s much to do with our bowlers. I think it’s just about executing and getting better,” Rutherford said in the post-match presentation.
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The 27-year-old said that MI had been preparing well as a team but were losing matches due to small margins, adding that it was crucial as to how they pick up momentum from here, moving forward.
“I think it’s just small margins. As a team, I think our preparation has been good; as a unit, I think we have been preparing well. It’s just small margins. I think the last game was a matter of fact of 3-4-8s. Same thing in this game, about 3-4-8s. I think what is important for us is to keep learning.”
“It’s a long tournament, and in a long tournament, it’s not how you start, but it’s how you pick up momentum. I think moving forward, that will be the most important thing for us,” he added.
One of the talking points from Sunday’s match was the number of interruptions, especially in the second innings. The West Indian stressed the need to be hydrated during soaring temperatures in the summer.
“I think in conditions like this, you need to be very hydrated. The guys that are out there, it takes a lot of energy out of them. Bowling, feeling. So I think what is important is just to stay hydrated,” Rutherford said.
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