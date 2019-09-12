Sheldon Jackson lashes out at troll for making a distasteful comment on KL Rahul and Anushka Sharma

On September 2, Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allegedly not including any Saurashtra and ‘small state’ players in India A series despite playing the Ranji Trophy final. A frustrated Jackson also shared the statistics of leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in Ranji including Saurashtra players demanding transparency from BCCI selectors. The 32-year-old was backed by his followers and few fellow cricketers including Manoj Tiwary backed him on Twitter. However, the Saurashtra cricketer lashed out at a troll for his distasteful tweet.

The troll targetted India Test opener KL Rahul who has struggled with the bat of late and pointed out his friendship with Bollywood actress and Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.

Like k.L. Rahul… You try to develop friendship with anushka sharma… — Surya Advocate Wing (@surya1984) September 10, 2019

The wicketkeeper-batsman replied to the troll saying that he should learn some manners and keep families away from cricketing matters.

Surya, please learn some manners and think before you tweet. This is so disrespectful towards KL and Anushka who have nothing to do with it. Keep families away from cricketing matters! https://t.co/uJ4gWlwynk — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 10, 2019

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player amassed a total of 854 runs in the previous Ranji season but was ignored from the recently concluded Duleep Trophy squads and the ongoing India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test series.