Sheldon Jackson distributes free meals to underprivileged, feeds stray dogs during coronavirus lockdown

Sheldon Jackson served food to underprivileged and the stray animals. (Source: Twitter/ShelJackson27) Sheldon Jackson served food to underprivileged and the stray animals. (Source: Twitter/ShelJackson27)

As India faces a crisis situation amidst the coronavirus pandemic, several sportspersons have stepped up to deliver and help the nation tackle the problem in their own way.

While many have donated funds to various government schemes, Saurashtra cricketer Sheldon Jackson also contributed by serving free meals food to underprivileged and feeding stray animals.

The cricketer on Tuesday shared two heartwarming videos on Twitter where he can be seen distributing food to poor and feeding the stray dogs. “Heal the world, feed the needy. Take pride in the good you do,” the 33-year-old wrote in his tweet.

Heal the world🌎#compassion #FeedTheNeedy . Take pride in the good you do pic.twitter.com/Eb89cRnAs6 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) April 7, 2020

Sheldon was the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra in the recently concluded Ranji season, which they won for the first time after beating Bengal in the finals. Batting at an average of 50.56, he amassed 809 runs, which included three centuries.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also contributed rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underprivileged.

