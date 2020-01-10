Sheldon Cottrell becomes first No 11 batsman in ODI history to end chase with six

Sheldon Cottrell finished the thrilling run chase with a maximum off Mark Adair (Source: Reuters file photo) Sheldon Cottrell finished the thrilling run chase with a maximum off Mark Adair (Source: Reuters file photo)

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell finished a thriller of a run chase Thursday in style, hitting a six off the penultimate delivery of the match. Cottrell’s six helped the hosts win by the narrowest of margins against Ireland at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Barbados. The 30-year-old became the first No 11 batsman in the history of ODI cricket to finish a chase with a six.

Cottrell survived two run-out attempts in the final over of West Indies’ run chase. Chasing a target of 238, the top order had collapsed. A fifth-wicket partnership between Nicholas Pooran and skipper Kieron Pollard helped them get back in the game, but when they were dismissed the run chase was in disarray. Pooran scored a half-century, while Pollard scored a 40 runs off 32 balls.

However, the lower order was up to the task. Hayden Walsh who remained unbeaten for 46 runs from 67 deliveries kept the chase alive with the contributions of Khary Pierre (18) and Alzarri Joseph (16).

Simi Singh was the most successful bowler for Ireland taking three wickets for 48 runs. Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy took two wickets each. Boyd Rankin bowled an economical spell as well. However, Mark Adair and Gareth Delany turned out to be the weak links in the bowling attack.

Earlier Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first. Once again Joseph took four wickets for 32 runs in his 10 overs, the same stats he had notched up in the first ODI of the three-ODI series. Opener Paul Stirling top-scored for the Irish side scoring 63 runs from 79 deliveries.

“The wicket was a bit more even than in the first game, and we wanted to bat sensibly to get to the score,“ man-of- the-match Joseph said.

