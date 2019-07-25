Toggle Menu
Sheldon Cottrell ‘salutes’ Indian blind cricket teamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sheldon-cottrell-salutes-indian-blind-cricket-team/

Sheldon Cottrell ‘salutes’ Indian blind cricket team

Sheldon Cotterell paid rich tribute to the Indian blind cricket team, the reigning world champions, when the cricketers visited him at his Army base camp in Jamaica.

Sheldon Cotterell posted his pictures with the Indian players. (AP)

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell paid rich tribute to the Indian blind cricket team, the reigning world champions, when the cricketers visited him at his Army base camp in Jamaica.

It’s Indian blind team’s maiden visit to Jamaica, where they will lock horns with the Jamaican blind team in a limited-overs series, featuring three ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Cotterell posted his pictures with the Indian players, who were seen doing the West Indian’s signature celebratory step – the salute.

“The Indian Blind Cricket team have made an historic visit to Jamaica – I met them at my work place – my army base Up Camp Park. #salute to these men and their achievements,” Cotterell tweeted.

“You can follow the World Champions here – @blind_cricket … Goodluck to my Jamaican countrymen also. #CABI #windies,” read his other tweet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bowlers put India A firmly in driver’s seat against West Indies A on opening day of first Test
2 T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Vitality T20
3 ‘Ireland’s absence from World Cup should be questioned’: Irish magic blows away England